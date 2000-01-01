STS Group AG Ordinary Shares (XETRA:SF3)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SF3
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SF3
- Market Cap€28.220m
- SymbolXETRA:SF3
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- Currency
- ISINDE000A1TNU68
Company Profile
STS Group AG is engaged in manufacturing of auto parts. The company's reportable segments are Plastics segment, Acoustics segment, and Materials segment. It generates a majority of its revenue from the plastics and acoustics segment.