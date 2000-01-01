Company Profile

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of firearms mainly to American customers. The company has two reportable operating segments: firearms and castings. It generates maximum revenue from firearms segment. The company offers products in three industry product categories, they are rifles, pistols, and revolvers. It also manufactures and sells investment castings made from steel alloys and metal injection molding.