Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners distributes propane, fuel oil, and other refined fuels to about 1 million customers, primarily in the East Coast and West Coast regions of the United States. Other operations include natural gas and electricity marketing in the deregulated New York and Pennsylvania markets.Suburban Propane Partners LP is engaged in distribution of propane, fuel oil and refined fuels, as well as the marketing of natural gas and electricity in deregulated markets.