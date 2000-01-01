Suchuang Gas Corporation Ltd (SEHK:1430)
Market Info - 1430
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1430
- Market CapHKD1.815bn
- SymbolSEHK:1430
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Gas
- Currency
- ISINKYG854421040
Company Profile
Suchuang Gas Corporation Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in the natural gas businesses. Its principal business involves the distribution and sales of piped natural gas, the transmission of natural gas.