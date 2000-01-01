Company Profile

Suedzucker AG has four major segments: sugar, special products, crop energies, and fruit. The Sugar segment produces sugar, sugar specialty products, animal feed, and fertilizer. Special products produces frozen pizzas, baguettes, snacks, pasta, food ingredients, animal feed, starch, bioethanol, and pharmaceuticals. Crop energies produces bioethanol, protein-based food and animal feed, and liquid carbon dioxide. The fruit segment makes juice concentrates, pure juice, wines, and beverage bases. Suedzucker sells its products to retailers and companies in the food, beverage, agriculture, paper, textile, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, animal feed, and petroleum industries. Germany is Suedzucker's biggest market, and the firm generates most of its revenue in European Union countries.Suedzucker AG operates a diverse business across four segments which include sugar, special products, crop energies, and fruit. The firm primarily produces sugar, frozen pizzas, pasta, bioethanol, and protein-based food.