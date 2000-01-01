SUESS MicroTec SE (XETRA:SMHN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SMHN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SMHN
- Market Cap€226.710m
- SymbolXETRA:SMHN
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
- Currency
- ISINDE000A1K0235
Company Profile
SUESS MicroTec SE is a supplier of equipment and process solutions for microstructuring applications. The company offers memory chips, cameras for mobile phones and tire pressure sensors.