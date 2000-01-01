Suez SA (EURONEXT:SEV)

European company
Market Info - SEV

Company Info - SEV

  • Market Cap€8.512bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:SEV
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Water
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010613471

Company Profile

Suez SA is one of the largest water companies. It operates municipal water distribution and treatment systems in France and Spain. The firm also operates hazardous and nonhazardous landfills, and water and waste infrastructure.

Latest SEV news

