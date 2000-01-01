Suez SA (XETRA:SZ1)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SZ1
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SZ1
- Market Cap€8.512bn
- SymbolXETRA:SZ1
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Water
- Currency
- ISINFR0010613471
Company Profile
Suez SA is one of the largest water companies. It operates municipal water distribution and treatment systems in France and Spain. The firm also operates hazardous and nonhazardous landfills, and water and waste infrastructure.