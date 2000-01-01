Company Profile

Suga International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of electronic and other products. Its operating segment includes Electronic products and Pet related products. The company generates maximum revenue from the Electronic products segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States of America and also has a presence in Japan, The People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Australia, Germany, France, United Kingdom, and Other Countries. The company provides solutions for Professional Audio, e-Payment Solutions, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Solutions, Smart Classroom, IoT and Connectivity, Network Infrastructure and Energy Saving.Suga International Holdings Ltd is engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of electronic products. The company offers product solutions and services for electronic market and sales and distribution services for the pet market.