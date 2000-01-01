Sulliden Mining Capital Inc (TSE:SMC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SMC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SMC
- Market CapCAD1.660m
- SymbolTSE:SMC
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA8651251081
Company Profile
Sulliden Mining Capital Inc is a precious metal company engaged in the acquisition and development of mining projects in the Americas. Its project consists of East Sullivan project and Troilus project.