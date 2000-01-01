Sulliden Mining Capital Inc (TSE:SMC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SMC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SMC

  • Market CapCAD1.660m
  • SymbolTSE:SMC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA8651251081

Company Profile

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc is a precious metal company engaged in the acquisition and development of mining projects in the Americas. Its project consists of East Sullivan project and Troilus project.

Latest SMC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .