Sulzer AG specializes in pumping solutions, rotating equipment maintenance, and mixing technology. It serves customers operating in the oil and gas, power, and water markets. Pumping solutions focus on transporting and processing oil and derivatives, treating water, and renewable power generation. In addition, the company offers solutions for turbines, compressors, motors, and other rotating components and has technicians to provide maintenance. Sulzer's business segments include Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems which primarily serve across the globe. While most of its revenues are generated from its pumps equipment and rotating equipment services segment.Sulzer AG is engaged in pumping solutions, rotating equipment maintenance, and services as well as separation, reaction, and mixing technology. Its segments are Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems.