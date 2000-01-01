Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is roughly tied with Mizuho Financial Group for the status of Japan’s second-largest bank after Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. As of March 2019, its market share of domestic loans was 7.1%, compared with 8.7% for MUFG. It has a larger consumer finance business than the other two megabanks, owning 100% of the Promise business and controlling two major credit card players. It also controls one of Japan’s largest leasing companies and SMBC Aviation Capital, one of the top five aircraft lessors globally. In securities, its SMBC Nikko unit is Japan’s third-largest retail broker, although SMFG has lagged somewhat in institutional securities business and asset management, areas that it is working on strengthening.Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc and its subsidiaries offer a diverse range of financial services, including commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance and other services.