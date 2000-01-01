Summa Silver Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:SSVR)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SSVR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SSVR

  • Market CapCAD57.440m
  • SymbolTSX:SSVR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINCA86565E1051

Company Profile

Summa Silver Corp is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The company's property consists of the Hughes Property located in Central Nevada and the Mogollon Property located in southwestern New Mexico.

Latest SSVR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .