Company Profile

Summer Infant Inc is a United States based infant and juvenile products company. It manufactures juvenile safety and infant care products. The product categories include monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products. The company markets its products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names. The entity sells its products in the United States and other countries, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.