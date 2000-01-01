Summerset Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SNZ)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SNZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SNZ

  • Market CapAUD1.705bn
  • SymbolASX:SNZ
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINNZSUME0001S0

Company Profile

Summerset Group Holdings Ltd develops, owns and operates integrated retirement villages in New Zealand. It provides a range of living options and care services to its residents.

Latest SNZ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .