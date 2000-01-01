Summi (Group) Holdings Ltd (SEHK:756)
- Market CapHKD235.880m
- SymbolSEHK:756
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG8566A1094
Summi (Group) Holdings Ltd, formerly Tianyi (Summi) Holdings Ltd, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of orange juice under Summi NFCOJ brand along with FCOJ and its related products, including fresh oranges and orange peels.