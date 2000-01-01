Summi (Group) Holdings Ltd (SEHK:756)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 756

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 756

  • Market CapHKD235.880m
  • SymbolSEHK:756
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8566A1094

Company Profile

Summi (Group) Holdings Ltd, formerly Tianyi (Summi) Holdings Ltd, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of orange juice under Summi NFCOJ brand along with FCOJ and its related products, including fresh oranges and orange peels.

Latest 756 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .