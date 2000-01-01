Summit Ascent Holdings Ltd (SEHK:102)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 102

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 102

  • Market CapHKD1.822bn
  • SymbolSEHK:102
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorResorts And Casinos
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG8565U1302

Company Profile

Summit Ascent Holdings Ltd is a Hong-Kong based investment holding company. Its business includes gaming and hotel operations, which are carried out through its holdings in Oriental Regent.

Latest 102 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .