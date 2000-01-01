Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - INN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - INN
- Market Cap$1.277bn
- SymbolNYSE:INN
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Hotel & Motel
- Currency
- ISINUS8660821005
Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties Inc is a self-managed hotel investment company. The Company is engaged in acquiring and owning premium-branded select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the U.S. lodging industry.