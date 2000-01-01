Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SMLP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SMLP
- Market Cap$328.990m
- SymbolNYSE:SMLP
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Midstream
- Currency
- ISINUS8661421029
Company Profile
Summit Midstream Partners LP is engaged in developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets that are strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins,shale formations in the continental USA.