Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SMLP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SMLP

  • Market Cap$328.990m
  • SymbolNYSE:SMLP
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Midstream
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8661421029

Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP is engaged in developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets that are strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins,shale formations in the continental USA.

Latest SMLP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .