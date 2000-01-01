Summit Properties Ltd (LSE:SMTP)

UK company
Market Info - SMTP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SMTP

  • Market Cap€609.970m
  • SymbolLSE:SMTP
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BJ4FZW09

Company Profile

Summit Germany Ltd is a German commercial real estate company. The company owns, and operates commercial real estate assets in Germany including office buildings, logistic centers, and others.

