Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is involved in the business of discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for indications for which there inadequate or no therapies. It also conducts clinical programs focused on the genetic disease Cuchenne muscular dystrohy and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection. The company has drug development segment. All assets of the company are located in the United Kingdom.