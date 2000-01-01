Summit Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SMMT)
- Market Cap$1.150bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:SMMT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS86627T1088
Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is involved in the business of discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for indications for which there inadequate or no therapies. It also conducts clinical programs focused on the genetic disease Cuchenne muscular dystrohy and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection. The company has drug development segment. All assets of the company are located in the United Kingdom.Summit Therapeutics PLC is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies.