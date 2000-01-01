Summit Therapeutics (LSE:SUMM)

UK company
Company Info - SUMM

  • Market Cap£33.220m
  • SymbolLSE:SUMM
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BN40HZ01

Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics PLC is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies.

