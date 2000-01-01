Summus Solutions NV (TSX:SS.H)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SS.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SS.H
- Market CapCAD4.920m
- SymbolTSX:SS.H
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINNL0010273793
Company Profile
Summus Solutions NV is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves located in Alberta, Canada.Summus Solutions NV is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves located in Alberta, Canada.