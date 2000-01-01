Summus Solutions NV (TSX:SS.H)

North American company
Market Info - SS.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SS.H

  • Market CapCAD4.920m
  • SymbolTSX:SS.H
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0010273793

Company Profile

Summus Solutions NV is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves located in Alberta, Canada.

