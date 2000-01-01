Sumo Logic Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SUMO)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SUMO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SUMO

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SUMO
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS86646P1030

Company Profile

Sumo Logic Inc is a software company. The company develops software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The software platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data. The solutions provided are Operations Intelligence, Security Intelligence, and Business Intelligence.

Latest SUMO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .