Sumo Resources (EURONEXT:MLSUM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLSUM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLSUM
- Market Cap€0.470m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLSUM
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00B8GJBS16
Company Profile
Sumo Resources PLC is a rare minerals trading and extraction company operating in frontier regions. Its current mineral focus is Tantalum and Niobium.