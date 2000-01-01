Sun Art Retail Group Ltd (SEHK:6808)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 6808

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 6808

  • Market CapHKD86.144bn
  • SymbolSEHK:6808
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorDepartment Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000083920

Company Profile

Sun Art Retail Group Ltd is an operator of supermarkets. Its portfolio of departmental store brands includes RH Lavia and Hi! Auchan.

Latest 6808 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .