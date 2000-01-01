Sun Art Retail Group Ltd (SEHK:6808)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 6808
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 6808
- Market CapHKD86.144bn
- SymbolSEHK:6808
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorDepartment Stores
- Currency
- ISINHK0000083920
Company Profile
Sun Art Retail Group Ltd is an operator of supermarkets. Its portfolio of departmental store brands includes RH Lavia and Hi! Auchan.