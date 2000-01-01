Company Profile

Sun BioPharma Inc is a US-based clinical-stage drug development company. It is engaged in the commercial development of a proprietary polyamine analogue for pancreatic cancer and for the second indication in chronic pancreatitis. The company has developed polyamine analogue compound referred as SBP-101 for the exocrine pancreas, with therapeutic potential for both pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis indications.