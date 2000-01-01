Sun BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNBP)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SNBP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SNBP

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SNBP
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS86664M2061

Company Profile

Sun BioPharma Inc is a US-based clinical-stage drug development company. It is engaged in the commercial development of a proprietary polyamine analogue for pancreatic cancer and for the second indication in chronic pancreatitis. The company has developed polyamine analogue compound referred as SBP-101 for the exocrine pancreas, with therapeutic potential for both pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis indications.Sun BioPharma Inc is a clinical stage drug development company. It is engaged in the commercial development of a proprietary polyamine analogue for pancreatic cancer and for a second indication in chronic pancreatitis.

Latest SNBP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .