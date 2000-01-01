Company Profile

Sun Communities Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, operates, and develops manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio is comprised of manufactured housing communities in terms of the total number of properties. Sun Communities divides its assets geographically into Midwestern, Southern, Southeastern, and Other segments. The markets of Michigan and Florida, cumulatively, account for most of the firm's holdings. The company derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from leasing its properties to tenants through annual leases. Many of Sun Communities' sites offer amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, spas, and exercise rooms.