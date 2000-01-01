Sun Hing Printing Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1975)

APAC company
Market Info - 1975

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1975

  • Market CapHKD206.400m
  • SymbolSEHK:1975
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8587B1023

Company Profile

Sun Hing Printing Holdings Ltd printing service provider. The company provides printing services that covers from printing solution consultation, pre-press, offset printing, post-press to delivery.

