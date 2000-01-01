Company Profile

Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of premium eyewear products. It operates through below segments: Eyewear products and Contact lens. The firm designs its products for international brands and designer wear primarily on an original design manufacturer basis. It is a distributor for a portfolio of fashion, sports, and celebrity under the brand labels including Levi's, New Balance, Jill Stuart, Celine Dion, Pal Zileri, Missoni and M Missoni. It specializes in the development, marketing, and distributor of eyewear for licensed brands in the Asian region.Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of premium eyewear.