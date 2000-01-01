Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:125)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 125
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 125
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:125
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLuxury Goods
- Currency
- ISINBMG8572F1005
Company Profile
Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of premium eyewear products. It operates through below segments: Eyewear products and Contact lens. The firm designs its products for international brands and designer wear primarily on an original design manufacturer basis. It is a distributor for a portfolio of fashion, sports, and celebrity under the brand labels including Levi's, New Balance, Jill Stuart, Celine Dion, Pal Zileri, Missoni and M Missoni. It specializes in the development, marketing, and distributor of eyewear for licensed brands in the Asian region.Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of premium eyewear.