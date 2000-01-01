Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai & Co is an investment and finance firm. The group focuses on providing tailor-made financing solutions to corporations, small businesses and individuals. It offers wealth management and brokerage, capital markets, consumer finance, structured finance and principal investments services. The geographical area of operation is Hong Kong, Mainland China and other. Most of its revenue is derived from Hong Kong region.Sun Hung Kai & Co is an investment and finance firm. The group focuses on providing tailor-made financing solutions to corporations, small businesses and individuals.