Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties is the largest Hong Kong real estate company by market capitalisation, with substantial holdings in residential and commercial sectors. The firm was listed in 1972. The Kwok family is the controlling shareholder, with a stake of 48%. Currently, the Hong Kong operation contributes 80% of operating profit, split evenly between property trading and property investment. The China operation contributes 10% of operating profit. Contributions from China are expected to rise to 20% in the next five years.Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd is engaged in development and investment in properties for sale and rent. It specializes in developing premium-quality residential projects, offices and shopping centres.