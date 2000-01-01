Sun King Power Electronics Group Ltd (SEHK:580)

Market Info - 580

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 580

  • Market CapHKD1.600bn
  • SymbolSEHK:580
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG857AW1047

Company Profile

Sun King Power Electronics Group Ltd and its subsidiaries are engaged in manufacturing and trading of power electronic components used in the rail transportation, power transmission and industrial sector.

