Company Profile

Sun King Power Electronics Group Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supplying power electronic components. It operates in the divisions of Power transmission and distribution, Electrified transportation, and Industrial and others, of which key revenue is derived from the Power transmission and distribution division. The group primarily operates in the PRC.Sun King Power Electronics Group Ltd and its subsidiaries are engaged in manufacturing and trading of power electronic components used in the rail transportation, power transmission and industrial sector.