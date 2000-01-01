Sun Life Financial Inc 4.45% non-cumulative Class A Preferred Share Series 3 (TSE:SLF.PR.C)
North American company
- SymbolTSE:SLF.PR.C
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Diversified
- ISINCA8667964024
Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm. Sun Life generates about a third of its profit from asset-management operations.Sun Life Financial Inc provides diversified financial services. It provides insurance, retirement, and wealth management products and services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States and Asia.