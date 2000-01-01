Company Profile

Sun Peak Metals Corp is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties for the mining of precious and other metals and minerals. The company is exploring the district-scale Shire Project in the Tigray Region of northern Ethiopia. The Shire Project is comprised of four exploration licenses: Nefasit, Adi Dairo, Terer & Meli, and covers approximately 900 square kilometers in the prospective Arabian Nubian Shield. The licenses are in the same geological environment as both the Bisha Mine and the Asmara Projects to the north in Eritrea and Newmont's Project, also in northern Ethiopia, to the south. The company applies exploration techniques that have worked successfully in the region before in discoveries, to build assets through discoveries.