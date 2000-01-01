Sunac China Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1918)
Property developer Sunac China commenced operations in 2003 and listed on the Hong Kong exchange in 2010. Based in Tianjin, Sunac is geographically well diversified across China like many large-scale listed PRC developers, and into major cities including Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hainan. Sunac is founded by Sun Hongbin, major shareholder and chairman of the company that previously established Sunco Group and adopted a high leverage strategy, which Sunac also then embraced. On top of aggressive asset expansion in recent years, the significant acquisition of a stake in non-related business Leshi Internet, as well as the landmark portfolio acquisition of Dalian Wanda theme park assets on the back of a highly leveraged balance sheet, have also garnered much market attention.Sunac China Holdings Ltd develops commercial and residential property in including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Chongqing, and Hangzhou. The company has also actively developed new regions, including Chengdu, Xi'an, Jinan, Nanjing, and Wuhan.