Sunac China Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1918)

APAC company
Market Info - 1918

Company Info - 1918

  • Market CapHKD195.108bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1918
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • ISINKYG8569A1067

Company Profile

Sunac China Holdings Ltd develops commercial and residential property in including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Chongqing, and Hangzhou. The company has also actively developed new regions, including Chengdu, Xi'an, Jinan, Nanjing, and Wuhan.

