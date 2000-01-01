Sunbridge Group Ltd (ASX:SBB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SBB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SBB
- Market CapAUD5.660m
- SymbolASX:SBB
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Stores
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SBB1
Company Profile
Sunbridge Group Ltd is a menswear retailer. The company is engaged in wholesale of clothing apparels to franchised distributors and retail of clothing apparels to company owned stores.