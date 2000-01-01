Company Profile

Suncor Energy is one of Canada’s largest integrated energy companies, operating in western Canada, east coast Canada, the United States, and the North Sea. The upstream portfolio includes bitumen, synthetic crude, and conventional crude, which helps to offset higher-cost oil sands production. Suncor’s upstream production is supported by its refining operations, which have a capacity of 462,000 barrels a day. Production averaged 777 mb/d in 2019, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 7.4 billion barrels of proven and probable crude oil reserves.Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company. It operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, product marketing and a renewable energy portfolio.