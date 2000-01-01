Company Profile

Suncorp is a Queensland-based financial services conglomerate offering retail and business banking, general insurance, superannuation, and investment products in Australia and New Zealand. It also operates a life insurance business in New Zealand. The core businesses include personal insurance, commercial insurance, Vero New Zealand, and Suncorp Bank. Suncorp and competitors IAG Insurance and QBE Insurance dominate the Australian and New Zealand insurance markets.Suncorp Group Ltd is a Queensland-based financial services conglomerate. It offers retail and business banking, general insurance, life insurance, superannuation, and investment products in Australia and New Zealand.