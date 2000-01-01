Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SUN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SUN
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:SUN
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SUN6
Company Profile
Suncorp is a Queensland-based financial services conglomerate offering retail and business banking, general insurance, superannuation, and investment products in Australia and New Zealand. It also operates a life insurance business in New Zealand. The core businesses include personal insurance, commercial insurance, Vero New Zealand, and Suncorp Bank. Suncorp and competitors IAG Insurance and QBE Insurance dominate the Australian and New Zealand insurance markets.Suncorp Group Ltd is a Queensland-based financial services conglomerate. It offers retail and business banking, general insurance, life insurance, superannuation, and investment products in Australia and New Zealand.