Sundance Energy Australia Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SNDE)

North American company
Market Info - SNDE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SNDE

  • Market Cap$76.870m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SNDE
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINUS86724Y1091

Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Ltd is an onshore oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition & development of repeatable resource plays in south Texas targeting the Eagle Ford basin.

