Company Profile

Sundance Resources Ltd is an Australia based iron ore company engaged in the evaluation and development of its Mbalam-Nabeba Iron Ore Project in central west Africa. The Mbalam-Nabeba Iron Ore Project includes iron ore deposits in the Republics of Cameroon and Congo in Central Africa.Sundance Resources Ltd is an iron ore exploration company, engaged in evaluation and de-risking of its Mbalam-Nabeba Iron Ore Project in the Republic of Cameroon and the Republic of Congo and the evaluation of various development scenarios for project.