Sundart Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1568)
- Market CapHKD7.662bn
- SymbolSEHK:1568
- IndustryIndustrials
- ISINVGG857251026
Sundart Holdings Ltd is an interior decorative company. It provides interior works for residential properties and hotel projects, manages construction works and manufacture of decorative materials.