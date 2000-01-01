Sundart Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1568)

APAC company
Company Info - 1568

  • Market CapHKD7.662bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1568
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG857251026

Company Profile

Sundart Holdings Ltd is an interior decorative company. It provides interior works for residential properties and hotel projects, manages construction works and manufacture of decorative materials.

