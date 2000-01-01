Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNSS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SNSS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SNSS

  • Market Cap$32.390m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SNSS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8673287004

Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of new oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers.

Latest SNSS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .