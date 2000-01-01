Company Profile

Sunevision Holdings Ltd is an information technology and services company. The company has the following divisions: iAdvantage, Super e-Technology, Super e-Network, and venture capital investments. IAdvantage is an operator of carrier-neutral data center services in Hong Kong. Super e-Technology engages in the installation and maintenance of its satellite distribution network, fiber-optic cable, networking, and security surveillance systems in Hong Kong. Super e-Network offers professional design-and-build consultancy services for wireless and broadband network projects.