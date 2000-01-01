Sunevision Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1686)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1686
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1686
- Market CapHKD11.912bn
- SymbolSEHK:1686
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG857001054
Company Profile
Sunevision Holdings Ltd is an information technology and services company. Through its segments it operates carrier-neutral data center services, installs and maintains satellite distribution network, professional design-and-build consultancy services.