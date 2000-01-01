Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1771)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1771

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1771

  • Market CapHKD582.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1771
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8571A1022

Company Profile

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd is a luxury and ultra-luxury automobile dealership group in Northwestern China. It is engaged in the business of the sale and service of motor vehicles.

Latest 1771 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .