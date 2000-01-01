Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1771)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1771
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1771
- Market CapHKD582.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1771
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
- Currency
- ISINKYG8571A1022
Company Profile
Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd is a luxury and ultra-luxury automobile dealership group in Northwestern China. It is engaged in the business of the sale and service of motor vehicles.