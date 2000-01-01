Sunland Group Ltd (ASX:SDG)

Market Info - SDG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SDG

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:SDG
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SDG6

Company Profile

Sunland Group Ltd is a real estate development company. The company's operating segment include Land and Housing; Multistorey and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Land and Housing segment. Land and Housing segment comprises of medium-density integrated housing developments and land subdivision. The MultiStorey segment comprises of medium-rise apartment projects generally between five and 15 storeys and high-rise developments above 15 storeys. It derives revenue from the sale of properties.Sunland Group Ltd is a residential property development and construction company. The group conducts these activities through its two core business segments of Residential housing and urban development and Multi-Storey developments.

