Company Profile

Sunland Group Ltd is a real estate development company. The company's operating segment include Land and Housing; Multistorey and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Land and Housing segment. Land and Housing segment comprises of medium-density integrated housing developments and land subdivision. The MultiStorey segment comprises of medium-rise apartment projects generally between five and 15 storeys and high-rise developments above 15 storeys. It derives revenue from the sale of properties.Sunland Group Ltd is a residential property development and construction company. The group conducts these activities through its two core business segments of Residential housing and urban development and Multi-Storey developments.